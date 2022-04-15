Advertisement

Renderings revealed for Military Heritage Center planned for Veterans Park in CS

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A model and floorplan for the Military Heritage Center planned for Veterans Park has been unveiled.

First floor plan for future Military Heritage Center. The final project will be two floors.
John Adams, the project’s executive director, said this has been in the works for years. Now they’re excited to share what it will look like, and he said the design was a group effort.

“A group of competitive students from the Department of Architecture helped design a number of models of which our architects took those ideas to craft a location and a building that would fit the motif of the park,” Adams said.

The design honors local heroes, their leadership and selfless service. It will have community rooms, educational spaces, a theater and space for traveling displays.

“Obviously we will have a couple of permanent displays but we’ll also, with our educational programs, we’ll roll in special programs from the World War II museum in New Orleans. Fredericksburg has a fabulous set of things in its library. One of the exciting ones too is the Buffalo Soldiers up in Oklahoma,” Adams said. “They have a traveling exhibit where they come in for a few months, but they not only come in and set up the exhibit, but they do programs for the young kids, junior high, high school and they also do it for veterans groups.”

Mayor Karl Mooney said he was excited to see the model, but even more excited for this effort to honor the many veterans in the area.

“For a city that does not have a [military] base, we have a greater percentage of veterans living here. Whenever we can further embrace that and honor our veterans, I’m all for it,” Mooney said.

Adams said COVID-19 halted their efforts in fundraising. When they started the project, their goal was to open in 2026. Now, they are unsure of the timeline as they enter the final stages of fundraising. The building will be located near the Lynn Stuart Pathway at Veterans Park. Project leaders are working to raise around $10 million.

