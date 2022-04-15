Rudder picks up win over 1st place Magnolia West

BRYAN, Texas -- Rudder baseball beat district leading Magnolia West 2-1 Friday night.

Felipe Gonzalez pitched complete game giving up only 2 hits and 6 strikeouts. Tyler Triola had rbi base hit.

Chris Willis had a sac fly to score Xavier Ramirez for the go ahead run. Brayton Davis was 2 for 3.

Chris Benavidez and Austin Carpio had run saving catches in the outfield.

