Treat of the Day: Bryan High School culinary team takes the cake

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School culinary program took home first place at the Taste of Aggieland’s 2022 Crosstown Showdown!

In pursuit of the perfect dish, the high schoolers made Caribbean port tenderloin with a sweet potato puree, garlic broccolini, pineapple salsa and a citrus mojo sauce.

Besides first place and bragging rights the team also took home $1,000 worth of supplies from the restaurant supply store that aides their culinary program.

A big congratulations to Scott Tolle, Cainen Palmer, Jaden Twitty and Kailey Gates!

Bryan High Culinary nervously entered a Brazos Expo Center stage to cook in front of more than 1,000 people last night.... Posted by Bryan ISD on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

