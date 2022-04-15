Vikings remain unbeaten in 12-6A play after 5-0 win over Shoemaker

KILLEEN, Texas -- The Bryan Vikings improve to 16-2 on the season and 10-0 in district play after a 5-0 win at Killeen Shoemaker on Friday evening.

Eric Perez picked up the win for the Vikings tossing 6 innings striking out 10 while only allowing 1 hit. Rylan Hill threw the 7th inning striking out 2 while allowing 0 hits.

Leading hitters for the Vikings were: Kyle Turner 1-2 with a run scored, Mason Ruiz 1-2 with 2 runs scored, Chance Crawford 1-3 with a run scored, Hunter Harlin 2-3, Mason Garcia 1-4 with 2 RBI, and Ben Torres 1-3.

The Vikings return to action on Tuesday versus Killeen High School with a 7pm 1st pitch at the Viking Athletic Complex.

