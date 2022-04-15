Weekend Gardener: Getting the family involved in Easter decor and food

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is just around the corner, and if you are looking for fun ways to get the family involved in getting the home ready for the holiday there are some easy decorations and food options you can create together.

When it comes to decor, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife recommends using flowers from your garden to create your floral arrangements.

“There are a lot of beautiful things blooming outside and people think they have to have some big fancy arrangement, and you don’t,” said Whittlesey.

For food, she recommends an Easter bunny crudité platter since the day is really focused on candy, especially for the kids.

Whittlesey says getting the family together to create this bunny veggie tray is a great way to make eating veggies fun. View the video to learn how to make the bunny crudité.

