Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Getting the family involved in Easter decor and food

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is just around the corner, and if you are looking for fun ways to get the family involved in getting the home ready for the holiday there are some easy decorations and food options you can create together.

When it comes to decor, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife recommends using flowers from your garden to create your floral arrangements.

“There are a lot of beautiful things blooming outside and people think they have to have some big fancy arrangement, and you don’t,” said Whittlesey.

For food, she recommends an Easter bunny crudité platter since the day is really focused on candy, especially for the kids.

Whittlesey says getting the family together to create this bunny veggie tray is a great way to make eating veggies fun. View the video to learn how to make the bunny crudité.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS arrests several men for solicitation of prostitution
Highway 6 crash
Wreck closes Highway 6 southbound in College Station
Residents take to social media after recent property crimes in Bryan/College Station
Water main lane damage
Four College Station businesses affected by water damage
Jamie Alvarado and Dawn Oden
Perfect Match: Middle school employee finds kidney donor down the hall

Latest News

Aggie Magic Circle
The Aggie Magic Circle invites you to their annual magic show
Each day brings a small chance for rain, with the highest likely coming by late afternoon /...
Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid with a shot at rain/storms
Easter is on Sunday, April 17 and there’s lots of spring-time events happening across the...
Have a hip-hoppity good time with these Easter celebrations
4/15
Friday PinPoint Forecast 4/15