Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Luna

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Luna is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 15, 2022. She’s a one-and-a-half-year-old Terrier, Boston/Mix.

This adorable pup loves to cuddle and she’s looking for her forever home.

Watch the video above to learn more about Luna. Fill out an adoption application here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.