Aggies Dominate SMU, 14-5, to Advance to NCEA Finals

OCALA, Fla. – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian advanced to the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship final after defeating No. 7 SMU, 14-5, Friday at the World Equestrian Center.

The Aggies opened the meet scoring four of the five available points in Fences. Freshman Brooke Brombach got the party started scoring the first team point after defeating Alex Pielet, 251.5-197, on Clever. Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss secured the second point beating Taylor Madden, 241-187, with Teddy. Morgan Rosia won her point after Emma Jolly received a 0, the junior registered a 223 with Java. Senior Haley Redifer captured the final point in the event after edging Devin Seek, 236-234.5, on Copa. Despite recording a team high score of 252, Sophomore Devon Thomas fell short Elli Yeager’s score of 258.

Momentum carried to Horsemanship as the Aggies outscored the Mustangs, 3-2. Senior Hayley Riddle set the tone with an opening round score of 226, which bested Megan Waldron’s score of 225. Graduate student MacKenzie Chapman beat Payton Neiberger, 221-217, on Annie, while junior Cori Cansdale registered a 226 on a reride with Zeke to beat Nya Kearns score of 214.5.

Coming out of the break with a commanding lead, 7-3, the Aggies never laid off the gas winning Reining, 4-0, and Flat, 3-2.

In Flat, Lovingfoss defeated Madi Johnson on Gunner, 246-210. The victory marked the second point on the day for the Canyon Country, California, native. Senior Rhian Murphy bested Taylor Madden, 260-252.5, on Puzzle, while senior Nicole Leonard scored 228.5 to win her point over Miranda Seade with Lina.

Reining put the nail in the coffin capturing four of the five available points. Seniors Taylor Masson, Marissa Harrell, junior Emmy-Lu Marsh and sophomore Keesa Luers each scored points. Harrell beat Jill Pfisthner, 208.5-198, on Hannah, while Marsh defeated Maria Richards, 208-204.5, with Goose. Luers edged Chalyce Head, 217-216, on Britney and Masson beat Dani Latimer, 205-201, on Alfie.

Texas A&M eyes their 13th national championship and first since the 2016-17 season. Saturday’s finals appearance marks the second since joining the Southeastern Conference during the 2012-13 season.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Tana McKay

On the team and preparation for Saturday…

“We couldn’t be any happier with how the team rode in all four events. That’s what we plan for every year and everything obviously has to line up at the right time and I feel like they’re all at that time. We just have to take the flow that we are in and the vibe this team has. It’s a different sport because there are four very different events and a lot of times half the team is not even watching the other compete. We have so much support behind the scenes and everyone is there supporting each other, so we just have to continue that. They have the confidence, they’ve gone out and beaten a lot of tough teams but you can’t take it for granted. I think they have the right mind of having the confidence but not taking it for granted and still doing their homework by taking care of every little step.”

Jumping Seat Coach Abby O’Mara

on starting strong in Fences…

“The biggest thing we talked about was that we had three competitions we were planning for this week. We won yesterday and that’s over with, then getting ready for today it was a new competition. We wanted to come out strong because we knew SMU is an incredibly talented team all around and we couldn’t afford to let up and give them any points.”

Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss

on Fences starting strong…

“It’s important to keep in mind that not every score was a perfect score, so there is always something to be better at. Tomorrow that is what we want to do, is win a national championship.”

Junior Cori Cansdale

on staying focused heading into Saturday…

“I think we continue to ride every step and not let our competitors get in our head and just ride for our teammates. Stay focused on riding the horse under us, not make any mistakes and just keep full steam ahead.”

