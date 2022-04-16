Allen Shines in Heartbreaking Loss to No. 14 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Texas A&M softball’s Mayce Allen delivered at the dish on Saturday in the series opener at No. 14 Tennessee.

The sophomore catcher belted her sixth home run this season, and first in over a month, to go with a career-high four RBI.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5

Mayce Allen: 2-for-3, 4 RBI, HR

Katie Dack: 1-for-2, RBI

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5

Makinzy Herzog: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Emiley Kennedy: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5

A one-out RBI double in the bottom of the second helped the Lady Vols jump on the board first.

The Aggies turned their 19th double play to get out of the third inning.

A sac fly to centerfield by Katie Dack drove Trinity Cannon home in the top of the fourth, before a three-run bomb with two outs by Allen pushed A&M ahead, 4-1.

Tennessee responded in the home half of the inning by scratching two across with a pair of hits, before tying the game at four-all in the fifth.

Allen’s second hit of the day sent Rylen Wiggins charging home to give the Aggies a 5-4 advantage in the sixth, but the Lady Vols fought back to level it again.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Tennessee lifted a two-run shot to right field to walk it off, 7-5.

WHAT THEY SAID

Head coach Jo EvansOverall thoughts on the game…”I thought both teams did a really nice job of fighting back. It was a lot of back-and-forth, pitching changes and different strategy going on. We could have cleaned it up a little bit. We get ourselves in a bind when the lead runner gets on, but I loved our fight and that our kids are still out there looking for ways to win.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies and the Lady Vols continue the series tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT.

