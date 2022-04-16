Allen Shines in Heartbreaking Loss to No. 14 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Texas A&M softball’s Mayce Allen delivered at the dish on Saturday in the series opener at No. 14 Tennessee.
The sophomore catcher belted her sixth home run this season, and first in over a month, to go with a career-high four RBI.
TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5
- Mayce Allen: 2-for-3, 4 RBI, HR
- Katie Dack: 1-for-2, RBI
PITCHING BREAKDOWN
at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5
- Makinzy Herzog: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K
- Emiley Kennedy: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES
at No. 14 Tenneseee – L, 7-5
- A one-out RBI double in the bottom of the second helped the Lady Vols jump on the board first.
- The Aggies turned their 19th double play to get out of the third inning.
- A sac fly to centerfield by Katie Dack drove Trinity Cannon home in the top of the fourth, before a three-run bomb with two outs by Allen pushed A&M ahead, 4-1.
- Tennessee responded in the home half of the inning by scratching two across with a pair of hits, before tying the game at four-all in the fifth.
- Allen’s second hit of the day sent Rylen Wiggins charging home to give the Aggies a 5-4 advantage in the sixth, but the Lady Vols fought back to level it again.
- With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Tennessee lifted a two-run shot to right field to walk it off, 7-5.
WHAT THEY SAID
Head coach Jo EvansOverall thoughts on the game…”I thought both teams did a really nice job of fighting back. It was a lot of back-and-forth, pitching changes and different strategy going on. We could have cleaned it up a little bit. We get ourselves in a bind when the lead runner gets on, but I loved our fight and that our kids are still out there looking for ways to win.”
UP NEXT
The Aggies and the Lady Vols continue the series tomorrow at 3 p.m. CT.
