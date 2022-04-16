College Station church presents Easter story with a drive-thru experience

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church hosted its annual Living Passion of Christ Friday.

This was a drive-thru experience where attendees watched the Easter story from their cars. Actors depicted Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday up to His resurrection. Attendees had the option of listening to the depicted scriptures on their phones in English or Spanish.

On Good Friday, April 15th, come by Our Saviour's Lutheran Church - BCS to experience The Living Passion. Posted by Our Saviour's Lutheran Church - BCS on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The pastor, Elaine Gomulka, said she hoped people drove away with a deeper understanding of Easter.

“It’s not just about the Easter bunny and candy and toys but about the sacrifice that our God gave to us so that we would never be separated from God’s love,” Gomulka said.

The church is hosting more Easter events Sunday including an Easter breakfast and egg hunt. For more information, click here.

