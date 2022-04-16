Advertisement

College Station church presents Easter story with a drive-thru experience

Actors depicted Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday up to his resurrection.
Actors depicted Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday up to his resurrection.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church hosted its annual Living Passion of Christ Friday.

This was a drive-thru experience where attendees watched the Easter story from their cars. Actors depicted Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday up to His resurrection. Attendees had the option of listening to the depicted scriptures on their phones in English or Spanish.

On Good Friday, April 15th, come by Our Saviour's Lutheran Church - BCS to experience The Living Passion.

Posted by Our Saviour's Lutheran Church - BCS on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The pastor, Elaine Gomulka, said she hoped people drove away with a deeper understanding of Easter.

“It’s not just about the Easter bunny and candy and toys but about the sacrifice that our God gave to us so that we would never be separated from God’s love,” Gomulka said.

The church is hosting more Easter events Sunday including an Easter breakfast and egg hunt. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS arrests several men for solicitation of prostitution
Highway 6 crash
Wreck closes Highway 6 southbound in College Station
Residents take to social media after recent property crimes in Bryan/College Station
Jamie Alvarado and Dawn Oden
Perfect Match: Middle school employee finds kidney donor down the hall
Water main lane damage
Four College Station businesses affected by water damage

Latest News

Plan for a hot and steamy weekend ahead with a chance for a few downpours / isolated rumbles,...
Easter Weekend Forecast: Hot and Humid with a shot at rain/storms
Luna is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 15, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Luna
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/15
Friday Evening Weather Update 4/15
Annual Bicycle Rodeo in Caldwell
Biggest turnout yet at Caldwell Bicycle Rodeo