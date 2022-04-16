No. 21 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Regular Season at No. 3 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team wraps up the regular season at No. 3 Florida at noon (CT) Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. The Aggies enter the match at 21-11 on the season and 7-4 in league play while the Gators are 19-2 this spring and 11-0 in conference matches.

The Maroon & White return to action after suffering a hard-fought 6-1 defeat at No. 9 South Caroline on Friday evening. Freshman Luke Casper continued his stellar freshman campaign with a straight-set win to improve to 9-2 in SEC matches and 16-3 this spring. With the team result in the balance, a trio of Aggies rallied to take an advantage in third sets before the Gamecocks prevailed.

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Schachter skyrocketed to a career-high No. 40 in the latest ITA singles rankings as he leads the team with seven ranked wins, the most ranked wins in a single season in Schachter’s collegiate career.

Schachter and sophomore Kenner Taylor moved up 41 spots to land at No. 20 in the doubles poll, the career-best doubles ranking for both Aggies. The pair are an impressive 13-5 on the top doubles court and pace the team with four ranked wins, including a career-best victory over then-No. 17 Lukas Engelhardt and Finn Reynolds of Ole Miss.

Austin Abbrat and Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 49 this week. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

SCOUTING FLORIDA

The Gators have spent time this season ranked at No. 1 and are currently riding a 14-match win streak. Florida’s setbacks were against then-No. 5 TCU to open the spring season and in the first match at the ITA Indoor Team Championships to then-No. 14 Texas. No. 1 Ben Shelton, No. 23 Sam Riffice, No. 86 Duarte Vale, No. 89 Andres Andrade, No. 103 Mattias Siimar and No. 113 Joshua Goodger represent the Gators in this singles poll, while No. 7 Riffice and Shelton; No. 28 Andrade and Siimar; and No. 62 Abedallah Shelbayh and Siimar appear in the doubles rankings.

QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On Sunday’s match…

“We have another great opportunity tomorrow against a very good team. Despite the tough loss last night, the spirit of this team is very good. I do not know what the result tomorrow will be, but I do expect our team to fight hard and play well. Florida may be the best team we have played thus far this season. I know the team is learning on the fly and this is another big test in their maturation process. I cannot wait to see how they respond.”

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday’s match will be streamed here and live scoring will be available here.

UP NEXT After the trip to the Sunshine State, A&M will head to Athens, Ga. For the SEC Tournament. The Aggies will begin play on Thursday with the opponent and first serve up in the air until the conclusion of Sunday’s matches.

