Aggies Bludgeon No. 10 Georgia in Rubber Match, 23-9

ATHENS, Georgia – The Texas A&M Aggies registered their most runs scored in an SEC contest Saturday afternoon when the routed the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs, 23-9, at Foley Field.

The Maroon & White pounded out 19 hits, including five doubles, one triple and three home runs. The Aggies scored six runs in both the second and sixth innings and put the contest away with a 10-run ninth inning.

It marked the most runs for the Aggies in a conference game since the topped the Texas Longhorns, 25-9, in a Southwest Conference game in April 1995.

Austin Bost led the hit parade going 4-for-6 with two doubles, four runs and one RBI. Jordan Thompson batted 3-for-4 with one double, 1 BB, HBP, 3 runs, 4 RBI. The Aggies got three-run home runs from Rock and Britt and a two-run tater from Targac.

Rock and Kaler led the Aggies at the plate. Rock batted 2-for-3 with one HBP, one sac fly, one double and one RBI. Kaler hit 2-for-4 with one double and one RBI. Targac racked up four RBI while Rock, Britt and Claunch accounted for three apiece.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Austin Bost – 4-for-6, 2 2B, 4 R, 1 RBI

Brad Rudis – 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

Jordan Thompson – 3-for-4, 1 2B, 3 R, 4 RB, 1 BB, 1 HBP

GAME SUMMARY

B1 | Georgia started the frame with three consecutive hits to churn out two runs. Ben Anderson singled to leftfield and Josh McAllister doubled to the gap in left-center to put two in scoring position and Corey Collins plated them both with a single through the right side. UGA 2, A&M 0

T2 | The Aggies started a two-out rally with a bunt single by Austin Bost. Ryan Targac followed with a 428-foot dinger to leftfield. Logan Britt drew a four-pitch walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Jordan Thompson’s single to leftfield. Thompson stole second base, Kole Kaler worked a six-pitch walk, and Dylan Rock blasted a three-run tater to leftfield. A&M 6, UGA 2

B2 | Chaney Rogers hit a weak grounder that rolled off third base for a lead-off single and Fernando Gonzalez followed with a single to rightfield. Rogers moved to third on a fly ball to centerfield by Cory Acton and scored on a groundout by Anderson. A&M 6, UGA 3

B4 | Gonzalez drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on an Acton single to leftfield, driving Aggie starter Micah Dallas from the game. Joseph Menefee issued a walk to Anderson and McAllister bunted two runners into scoring position. Collins knocked in two runs with a single to rightfield, With two outs, Cole Wagner and Parks Harber both singled to push the go-ahead run across. Rogers drew a walk to load the bases and Gonzalez knocked in two with a single. UGA 9, A&M 6

T6 | Brett Minnich and Bost poked singles to leftfield to start the frame and with one out, Logan Britt blasted a three-run dinger to leftfield to knot the game. The Aggies restarted the rally with a Thompson walk. Kaler slapped an infield single and Rock walked to fill the bags with Ags. Jack Moss was hit by a pitch to push the go-ahead run across. Troy Claunch tacked on two runs with a gapper to right-center. A&M 12, UGA 9

T8 | Rock, the leadoff man, was issued a base on balls, stole second base, moved to third on a grounder by Moss and scored on a groundout to second base by Claunch. A&M 13, UGA 9

T9 | The Aggies 10-run ninth featured an RBI single from Thompson, two-run triple from Kaler, RBI single by Moss, RBI single by Minnich, RBI double by Bost, two-run single by Targac and two-run double by Thompson. A&M 23, UGA 9

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to the corner of Bush & Olsen on Tuesday for a 6:02 pm contest against the Dallas Baptist Patriots.

