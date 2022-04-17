Advertisement

Brazos Valley and Central Texas elected officials file Amicus Curiae against Texas Central Railroad

“Through lies, lies, and more lies this entity has attempted to beat down the landowners.”
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)(KWTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Opponents of the Texas Central High-Speed Rail project continue to put pressure on the rail company.

The latest action against the railway comes nearly two weeks after a court filing revealed that Central Texas Railroad has tax issues with several Brazos Valley counties. According to documents filed with the Supreme Court of Texas, attorneys representing Dallas, Ellis, Navarro, Freestone, Limestone, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Waller, and Harris Counties say the railway owes $622,978 in taxes and counting. Ellis County is still in the process of determining the exact amount of back taxes owed.

Thursday, 12 members of the Texas Legislature filed a letter with the Supreme Court of Texas opposing the rail company. Those submitting the letter include Texas House District 13 Rep. Ben Leman, State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst of District 18, State Senator Charles Schwertner of District 5, Texas House District 12 Rep. Kyle Kacal, and others.

Leman and other concerned elected officials say the end of the line is near for the railway. The group’s letter to the supreme court of Texas says they’re toughening its stance against what they say is Texas Centrals “Scheme to acquire land under the threat of eminent domain.”

“This attempted use of eminent domain has been like none other anyone has ever experienced in the state of Texas,” said Leman. “Through lies, lies, and more lies this entity has attempted to beat down the landowners, to submit, get them to submit into executing these contracts through a claim to have eminent domain.”

Leman once chaired the group Texans Against High Speed Rail, now Chaired by Leon County property owner Kyle Workman. The group represents residents like him that have interests along the proposed railway. Workman says Texas Central’s tax problems prove they cant be trusted.

“They were telling landowners that they had this power vested in themselves we don’t believe they had in fact the Texas supreme court has not ruled on that,” said Workman.

Rep. Leman says this needs to be over for landowners that have suffered for more than 10 years.

“At the end of the day this project is dead in the sense of it has no money, it cannot move forward. It doesn’t have any permits, they’re not even applying for the permits,” said Leman. " It just needs, the nail needs to pin in the coffin. It needs to be over.”

Yesterday, 11 of my colleagues and I, filed a Supplemental Amicus Curiae Letter with the Supreme Court of Texas...

Posted by Ben Leman on Friday, April 15, 2022

Earlier today, Senators Lois Kolkhorst and Charles Schwertner, with Representatives Ben Leman, Cody Harris, Kyle Kacal,...

Posted by Texans Against High-Speed Rail on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Shy-Annes Dance Team member Marissa Minor died April 2 in a car accident on Highway 30...
Bryan High dance team alumna to honor former member killed in car accident
Residents take to social media after recent property crimes in Bryan/College Station
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock
DPS arrests several men for solicitation of prostitution
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

Latest News

Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico
Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico
Local church hosts Easter egg hunt at Veterans Park
Community Wide Easter Egg-Stravaganza returns to Veterans Park
It will ultimately depend on the front's position through the day Sunday, but highs should...
Easter Sunday Forecast: Warm with a few showers/stray rumble possible
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/16
Saturday Evening Weather Update 4/16