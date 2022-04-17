Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A team of ten medical professionals from Central Texas Sinus & Allergy left the Brazos Valley bright and early Saturday morning to make the nearly 1,400-mile journey to Dolores Hidalgo-Guanajuato Mexico.

Saturday’s trip will kick off a week-long mission trip that will focus on children that suffer from medical conditions revolving around tonsils, adenoids, and other ear, nose, and throat problems.

The team will work in Mexico for a week and return to the Brazos Valley next Sunday.

Dr. Thomas A. Salzer, an Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist says he and his team are passionate about helping others. This is the group’s first trip since the start of the pandemic. Salzer says he’s looking forward to seeing the smile on the children’s faces after they get the care and attention they need. This is not the first trip to the Dolores Hidalgo region for Dr. Salzar and his team.

”We went down there and realized that there are no otolaryngologists there, there’s no ENT service there. Some of these families especially in the small ranches would have to travel three hours to Leon maybe in order to get specialty care and then it would be a low priority,” said Salzar.

Salzer says the care being provided to the children in Mexico is free of charge. He says with donations of supplies and staff volunteering their time and service, the group is able to treat a child for around $50.

If you would like to contribute to the mission of Dr. Salzer, you can contact Dr. Thomas & Mrs. Sara Salzer at 979-676-3141 or by email at gtomedicalcharities@gmail.com

Donations can also be made via PayPal by clicking here. Venmo @Sara-Salzer-1 or by check made out to Thomas Salzer 2103 Chippendale Street, College Station, TX 77845

It's officially March!!! That means we are off to Mexico for our 2nd medical mission trip next month and WE NEED YOUR HELP! The estimate cost of each operation is only $100 per child, relatively small amount of financial sacrifice to change a child’s life. The surgical mission is scheduled for April 17. Our request is that you consider supporting the mission generously. Donation Link: www.paypal.me/gtomedicalcharities Posted by Guanajuato Medical Charities on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

