Community Wide Easter Egg-Stravaganza returns to Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Over 1,000 excited and joyful children and their families came out on Saturday for an Easter egg hunt and lunch at Veterans Park in College Station.

The annual event is hosted by the A&M United Methodist Church and was free for the public.

Event organizers say over 2,000 families registered online for the event.

Kids were able to participate in an egg hunt that was broken down into four age categories, get their faces painted, and jump in bounce houses.

The College Station Fire Department was on hand to take pictures with the children in front of the fire truck and even gave equipment demonstrations with the Jaws of Life.

Church leaders were excited for the event to return in a more normal capacity and said while the event was all fun and games, they also were celebrating the real reason behind Easter.

“We’re so excited to be back and to do this again. This is so important to A&M United Methodist Church because Easter is at the heart of everything that we do,” said Rev. Preston Greenwaldt, A&M United Methodist Church Senior Pastor. “So to be able to share this with the community is just this great joy for us. To be here and to invite people to come and be a part of all of this that matters to us, the story of Jesus and how it’s a part of our everyday life, not just the life in the church.”

”We’ve had over 2,000 people register for this event and they’re just pouring in and the joy on children’s faces, the joy on parents’ faces, the joy of Easter is present. Were just so excited to celebrate that with all of these people in our community as we just take a moment to remember what the reason for this season really is.”

After the hunt, families were invited to stay and enjoy a free lunch complete with hotdogs, sausages, chips, cookies, and lemonade provided by the church.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.