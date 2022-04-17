Easter Sunday Forecast: Warm with a few showers/stray rumble possible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hoppy Easter Weekend, Brazos Valley! After a downright muggy start to the weekend Saturday, another warm and humid afternoon is in the works Easter Sunday, but the day might be a touch cooler for some as a weak front tries to dip into parts of the area Saturday night.

Latest guidance suggests that the front that was previously expected to stall to our north could now push into parts of the Brazos Valley overnight before stalling somewhere in the area. For those that do find this boundary move through before the sun comes up Sunday morning, slightly cooler and maybe drier air could kick off any early church plans or egg hunts. Ultimately it will depend on where the front stalls to determine who wakes up to that slightly cooler air (higher chance farther north), or who wakes up to downright muggy conditions/lows near 70°/areas of patchy fog (higher chance farther south).

Forecast Update: Now looking like the weak front to our north could dip into parts of the Brazos Valley tonight. Depending on how far south it travels could make for a slightly cooler start to Easter Sunday, especially north pic.twitter.com/R58bSt27cy — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) April 16, 2022

Regardless, that front is expected to briefly lift northward through the day, meaning the afternoon is still muggy for most. Additional cloud cover is expected through the morning hours as most of us stay dry, but a very isolated spot shower/pocket of drizzle or mist can’t completely be ruled out before lunchtime. While tricky based on the northward retreat of the front, highs for most should manage to climb into the 80s by Sunday afternoon. The front will then start to move southward and push through the Brazos Valley once again, sparking up a scattered shower/iso. storm chance by Sunday afternoon and evening.

A few downpours/iso. rumbles will be possible by Sunday afternoon/evening as the front pushes back through the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

This activity won’t be for everyone (so don’t cancel your plans!), but best to keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby to check the radar and make plans should you need to briefly move things inside. Drier air then filters into the Brazos Valley to kick off the upcoming work week with lows in the 50s followed by highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Saturday Evening PinPoint Forecast: A weak front could bring some slightly cooler air to parts of the Brazos Valley to start off Easter Sunday, but a warm and muggy afternoon is still expected with a few downpours/iso. rumbles possible pic.twitter.com/Q18IWHpovQ — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) April 16, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.