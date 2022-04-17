Advertisement

Former Albertson’s site on University Drive in College Station is sold

“This one has been a long time coming,” said Clint Oldham.
"With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate, the property presents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment in the heart of College Station along the gateway to Texas A&M University," said Oldham Goodwin in a news release(Image provided by Oldham Goodwin)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The building that was once an Albertson’s store on University Drive in College Station has been sold, according to Oldham Goodwin.

The following news release was sent to KBTX about the transaction:

Oldham Goodwin is pleased to announce the sale of 601 University Drive. Executive Vice President Clint Oldham arranged the sale of this landmark retail site on University Drive in College Station. With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate, the property presents a unique opportunity for future redevelopment in the heart of College Station along the gateway to Texas A&M University. “This one has been a long time coming. We’ve had our eyes on it since completing the Chimney Hill redevelopment next door,” Oldham said about the redevelopment of the property.

“The former University Drive Albertson’s location is obviously familiar to the community, and now it will serve the people of Bryan-College Station again. We’re excited to be a part of the redevelopment and future of such a key property.”

Originally developed as a Randall’s grocery store in 1991, the site became an Albertson’s in 1997 before closing in 2011. More recently a portion of the property has been home to A+ tutoring, while the grocery store box has remained vacant.

Oldham Goodwin will have more details about the development of the location in the near future.

