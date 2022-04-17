SEC Champion Aggies Look to Complete League Play Undefeated at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Southeastern Conference Champion and sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team looks to complete the first undefeated league season in program history on Sunday, as the Aggies square off with the Missouri Tigers in a 9 a.m. (CT) first serve at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.

The match was originally scheduled to be played at 11 a.m. but was moved back to 9 a.m. in the interest of avoiding impending inclement weather. A&M’s final regular season test will be played on the four indoor courts at the Mizzou Tennis Complex. Doubles will be played as normal, while singles will begin with the first four matches in lineup order. The matchups at No. 5 and No. 6 singles will be played if the overall team match has not already been clinched.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“We are looking forward to taking on Missouri in our final regular season match. We had an excellent day of practice today at their indoor facility and we look forward to the challenge of competing in an indoor environment to close out the SEC regular season. We have accomplished so many of our goals already this year and I firmly believe that we have some of our best tennis ahead of us.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M secured its fifth conference championship in program history and second outright regular season title Friday evening, as the Aggies raced past Arkansas on the road to improve to 26-1 overall with a 12-0 SEC ledger. Alabama’s 4-3 victory over second-place Georgia later in the evening ensured that the Maroon & White would take home the outright SEC Title for the first time since joining the league in 2012-13. The championship was the first conference title for Texas A&M athletics in the 2021-22 academic year. A&M’s test against the Tigers offers the Aggies an opportunity to complete conference play undefeated for the first time in school history. The previous record for league wins in a single season belongs to the 2013 NCAA National Finalist squad that went 12-1 in SEC play, dropping its only match of the season to Georgia.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on April 13, Texas A&M garnered the No. 6 position nationally. The Aggies stand as the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Georgia (No. 10), Auburn (No. 13) and Florida (No. 16) completing the league’s showing in the top-25. In the Tennis Channel/USTA College Tennis Top-25, A&M rose to the No. 4 spot. The most recent individual rankings, released Wednesday, saw A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova retain their program-record No. 2 ranking while Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana rose one spot to No. 44. In singles, Branstine improved to No. 16, Makarova came in at No. 18 and Stoiana completed A&M’s individual showing in singles at No. 64.

#LOCKEDIN ON MISSOURI

Missouri enters its final homestand holding a 7-18 overall record with a 2-10 mark in SEC play this year. The Tigers most recently dropped a 4-2 decision at home to LSU. The Tigers are under the direction of second-year skipper Chris Wootton, who owns a 22-34 career record at the helm in Columbia. Bronte Murgett manages the top of the lineup for the Tigers and has amassed 11 victories at the No. 1 spot this season. The Aggies own a domineering 26-2 edge on the Tigers in the all-time series, which dates back to the Aggies first season in the 1980 dual match campaign.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday’s match will feature live video and live scoring for fans around the world, courtesy of the University of Missouri. Live video is available by clicking here, while live stats are provided to fans here. Any Aggie fans in Central Missouri are invited to attend the match at the Mizzou Tennis Complex, with free general admission seating available in the indoor facility for all guests.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.