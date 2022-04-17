Shooting investigation underway in Hearne neighborhood
The crime scene is in the 400 block of N Colorado Street.
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Police in Hearne are spending Easter Sunday afternoon investigating a shooting in a neighborhood in the 400 block of N Colorado Street.
Police responded to the area just after 3:00 p.m. according to dispatch audio for a shooting investigation.
Residents in the area who reached out to KBTX say one person was shot and taken to a hospital.
Currently, law enforcement officers are on the scene and part of the roadway on N Colorado Street near a housing complex is blocked off with crime scene tape around a vehicle in the roadway.
It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.
Police on the scene say more details and information will be provided through a statement at a later time.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.