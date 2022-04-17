Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Road work begins Monday on a busy Bryan streets

If you’re a frequent driver on E. Villa Maria Road or Briarcrest Drive you should be ready for some delays for the next few months.
If you’re a frequent driver on E. Villa Maria Road or Briarcrest Drive you should be ready for...
If you’re a frequent driver on E. Villa Maria Road or Briarcrest Drive you should be ready for some delays for the next few months.(MGN)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Texas Department of Transportation:

Construction will begin Monday, April 18th, on FM 1179 in Bryan to install center-raised medians. 

The construction includes East Villa Maria Road from South College Avenue to Briarcrest Drive and then will continue along Briarcrest Drive to Kent Street. 

The installation of raised medians will enhance the safety along this corridor by limiting conflict points with left-turning vehicles crossing into a heavy traffic area.  In addition, limiting the locations of turning vehicles improves mobility and the flow of traffic along Villa Maria Road and Briarcrest Drive by allowing those vehicles to travel more freely.

Drivers can expect daily lane closures and during certain phases of the construction, sections will have inside lanes closed for extended periods of time and all traffic will be concentrated in the outside lanes.  TxDOT recommends finding other routes during these closures.  Being alert for workers and traffic control devices will protect everyone on the road and help the project be completed safely.

TxDOT’s contractor, Larry Young Paving, Inc., was awarded this contract for $1.4 million. TxDOT expects the project to be completed around the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Shy-Annes Dance Team member Marissa Minor died April 2 in a car accident on Highway 30...
Bryan High dance team alumna to honor former member killed in car accident
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Brazos Valley and Central Texas elected officials file Amicus Curiae against Texas Central Railroad
Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico
Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico
Actors depicted Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday up to his resurrection.
College Station church presents Easter story with a drive-thru experience
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock

Latest News

Hearne police investigate a shooting on Easter Sunday on N Colorado Street.
Shooting investigation underway in Hearne neighborhood
Two people were killed after a small aircraft crashed near the Marlin Airport in Falls County,...
NTSB releases preliminary report into fatal Marlin plane crash
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Brazos Valley and Central Texas elected officials file Amicus Curiae against Texas Central Railroad
Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico
Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico