Traffic Alert: Road work begins Monday on a busy Bryan streets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Texas Department of Transportation:

Construction will begin Monday, April 18th, on FM 1179 in Bryan to install center-raised medians.

The construction includes East Villa Maria Road from South College Avenue to Briarcrest Drive and then will continue along Briarcrest Drive to Kent Street.

The installation of raised medians will enhance the safety along this corridor by limiting conflict points with left-turning vehicles crossing into a heavy traffic area. In addition, limiting the locations of turning vehicles improves mobility and the flow of traffic along Villa Maria Road and Briarcrest Drive by allowing those vehicles to travel more freely.

Drivers can expect daily lane closures and during certain phases of the construction, sections will have inside lanes closed for extended periods of time and all traffic will be concentrated in the outside lanes. TxDOT recommends finding other routes during these closures. Being alert for workers and traffic control devices will protect everyone on the road and help the project be completed safely.

TxDOT’s contractor, Larry Young Paving, Inc., was awarded this contract for $1.4 million. TxDOT expects the project to be completed around the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.