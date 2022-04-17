Young Runs World-Leading Time, Robinson Sets School Record

GAINESVILLE, Fla.– Texas A&M track & field All-American Charokee Young clocked a world-leading women’s 400m time at 49.87, while fellow All-American Kaylah Robinson broke the women’s 100m hurdles school record with a time of 12.71 (w/1.9), Saturday evening at the Tom Jones Memorial at the James G. Pressly Stadium at Percy Beard Track.

Young brought fans to their feet after winning the women’s 400m at a personal best time of 49.87. The sophomore bettered her mark as the second fastest Aggie performer all-time and ranks fourth fastest in collegiate history. Junior Tierra Robinson-Jones followed in second with a personal best time of 50.89, which ranks as the fourth fastest performer in school history. Freshman Kennedy Wade ran a personal best time of 52.48 to place eighth overall.

Robinson’s time broke a near 25-year old record previously held by Anjanette Kirkland at 12.74. The senior now holds two of the three fastest times in Aggie history. Senior Deshae Wise followed with a time of 13.05 (w/1.9), making her the seventh fastest performer in school history.

Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed third in the women’s 800m with a time of 2:03.16. The senior’s time moved her to No. 4 on the Aggie all-time list and currently ranks No. 6 in the NCAA this season.

Sophomore Lamara Distin highlighted the field events for the Maroon & White after winning the women’s high jump at a clearance of 6-2.25/1.89m. Distin entered the competition at 5-9.75/1.77m clearing it on her first attempt. The All-American then cleared 5-10.75/1.80m, 6-0/1.83m, 6-1.25/1.86m and 6-2.25/1.89m, all on first attempts before failing to clear 6-3.5/1.92m.

Other notable performances include sophomore Alessio Pirruccio in men’s hammer throw becoming the third best performer in school history at 189-6/57.77m and freshman Bryce Foster becoming the ninth best Aggie all-time in the men’s shot put at 61-0.75/18.61m.

Up Next

Texas A&M travels to Waco to compete in the Michael Johnson Classic on April 22-23.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Pat Henry

on Kaylah Robinson’s 100m Hurdle School Record/Deshae Wise...

“Kaylah [Robinson] ran 12.71, she is one of our few seniors and I’m incredibly proud of her. For her to break a 25-year old record is great. She just keeps getting a little bit better as the weeks progress. Deshae [Wise] ran 13.05 today and yesterday she ran 56.19 in the 400m hurdles and that’s our fourth fastest time ever. That puts her in a competitive position nationally and before this weekend she wasn’t. Just a great job for those ladies.

on the women’s and men’s 400m group...

“It’s a huge run for Charokee [Young]. It’s the best time in the world, what else can you say. I’m extremely pleased with her and Tierra [Robinson-Jones]. Tierra ran 50.89 which is a personal best and the fourth fastest time in the country. Kennedy [Wade] also had a good meet at 52.48, that’s her personal best. Those three did very well.

“We had four male quarter-milers run personal best today and Emmanuel [Bamidele] ran well. Our quarter-mile group did a good job. We ran eight quarter-milers today and we don’t have anyone that we lose. We are pretty young. Learning how to compete in that outside lane is a little tough especially when you’re running against what ended up being the best 4x400m time ever in collegiate history and you’re running against professional teams.”

on the women’s javelin throwers Friday night…

“Both of our freshmen javelin throwers, Lianna [Davidson] and Katelyn [Fairchild], threw personal bests Friday night and they put themselves in a competitive standing nationally. They had a great day yesterday.”

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).