Bombers Bring In Out-Of-State Talent to Strengthen Bullpen

Bryan-College Station, Texas (April 18, 2022) - The Bombers announce four incredible out-of-state pitchers that are coming to play for the team this summer.

The Bombers are excited to welcome RHP Cole Eigenhuis to the pitching roster. The 6′8″ sophomore from Cumberland University has 46 strikeouts in his 12 appearances for the Phoenix this season. Eigenhuis is a versatile pitcher with a serious fastball, capable of reaching 90 MPH. Eigenhuis, from Benicia, California, stood out as a recruit in high school, being named a 2x first-team pitcher for the SCAC conference and conference Pitcher of the Year! Before Cumberland University, the California native has spent time playing for Sacramento City College and the University of Washington. The Bombers expect the 6′8″ sensation to tower over opponents and demand respect on the mound this summer.

Cole Eigenhuis Brazos Valley Bombers (Brazos Valley Bombers)

Next up the Bombers welcome sophomore pitcher for Eastern Michigan University, Alex Forry. Forry is a 6′3″ right-hander from Livonia, Michigan. Forry only took the mound in two games during his freshman season at EMU but in high school, the Michigander garnered plenty of awards and attention. Forry was an all-district, all-region, and all-state pitcher for his high school team. With a fastball capable of breaking 90 MPH it’s no surprise that he was a top 30 college recruit in Michigan.

Alex Forry Brazos Valley Bombers (Brazos Valley Bombers)

The next Bomber’s bullpen reinforcement is the 20-year-old young gun for Oakland University, Aleksei Goldhill! During Goldhill’s high school career, the New York City native played two seasons at IMG Academy where he was named team MVP and two years at The Masters School in New York, where he threw a perfect game. As a freshman, Goldhill has already ingrained himself as a key part of the Golden Grizzlies’ pitching rotation. The RHP knows what it takes to excel in collegiate summer baseball, being named a KCLB all-star last summer while playing for the Valley Center Mud Daubers in Kansas. The Bombers are excited to bring the East Coast pitcher down south to play for the Bombers!

Aleksei Goldhill Brazos Valley Bombers (Brazos Valley Bombers)

The Bombers are excited to welcome another Oakland University pitcher to the roster, Chase Keeney! The Iowa native has only appeared in 6 games from the Golden Grizzlies. The junior LHP played for the Southeastern Community College Blackhawks for two years before transferring following the 2021 season. Keeney had an outstanding sophomore season for the Blackhawks where he recorded 45 strikes with a 3.96 ERA through 63 innings pitched. During his high school career, Keeney threw four consecutive shutouts. The Bombers hope Keeney will shut out the rest of the TCL this season!

Chase Keeney Brazos Valley Bombers (Brazos Valley Bombers)

Come out to Edible Field to watch these four pitch for the Bombers this summer! Stay tuned throughout the preseason as the team continues to announce their 2022 roster! The Bombers are gearing up for the most exciting and action-packed season yet!

