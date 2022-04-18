Comfortable air returns to the Brazos Valley...for a limited time
Lower humidity blows in for 24-48 hours
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feel that? That breeze blowing Monday will knock back the muggy, thick air that sat stagnant in the Brazos Valley over the Easter weekend. If a drier feel is what you enjoy, get it while you can. This fresh, spring weather is only here for a limited time.
MONDAY: BREEZY & COMFORTABLE
In the wake of a weak cold front Sunday afternoon and evening, Gulf of Mexico air will be traded out with lower humidity to start a new week in the Brazos Valley. While there may be a tinge of moisture lingering as the day starts Monday, a breezy northeast wind will continue to drop the dew point -- how moisture is measured -- throughout the day. That wind will make things feel a bit cooler too! Morning upper 50s and low 60s turn around to the upper 70s and low 80s. A few degrees above the mark of average for April 18th, but still very comfortable at this time of the year.
TUESDAY: STILL BREEZY, BUT...
Tuesday morning is the one to wake to with the rooster. The coolest start of the week brings sunrise temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. While the day will not be unbearable or uncomfortable, change is underway again. A breezy south wind gusting 25mph at times will steadily start to seep humid air back into the Brazos Valley.
WEDNESDAY - THE WEEKEND
Sweaty. Muggy air is back in place with dew point temperatures better suited for late spring / early summer standards. The added moisture, a consistent breezy wind, and increasing clouds will hold our temperatures up and back above average. Morning thermometers are closer to or at the 70° mark with afternoon highs dangling around 90°. Tag on the humidity, and heat index -- what it feels like -- values are expected in the low 90s.
YET ANOTHER WINDY WEEK
Good news: there will be plenty of wind to help stir up the thick air expected for the back half of the week.
Bad news: that same breezy wind will continue to haul in the humid air and stirs up more spring allergies. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday are expected to bring a sustained wind of 15-20mph, with gusts 25-30mph at times. Friday huffs and puffs a bit more -- the day’s sustained wind is expected between 20-25mph.
Looking for rain? Best the forecast can do is drum up a 20%, isolated chance Wednesday.
