Comfortable air returns to the Brazos Valley...for a limited time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feel that? That breeze blowing Monday will knock back the muggy, thick air that sat stagnant in the Brazos Valley over the Easter weekend. If a drier feel is what you enjoy, get it while you can. This fresh, spring weather is only here for a limited time.

MONDAY: BREEZY & COMFORTABLE

In the wake of a weak cold front Sunday afternoon and evening, Gulf of Mexico air will be traded out with lower humidity to start a new week in the Brazos Valley. While there may be a tinge of moisture lingering as the day starts Monday, a breezy northeast wind will continue to drop the dew point -- how moisture is measured -- throughout the day. That wind will make things feel a bit cooler too! Morning upper 50s and low 60s turn around to the upper 70s and low 80s. A few degrees above the mark of average for April 18th, but still very comfortable at this time of the year.

Lower humidity blows in for 24 hours before Gulf air returns for the remainder of the week (KBTX)

TUESDAY: STILL BREEZY, BUT...

Tuesday morning is the one to wake to with the rooster. The coolest start of the week brings sunrise temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. While the day will not be unbearable or uncomfortable, change is underway again. A breezy south wind gusting 25mph at times will steadily start to seep humid air back into the Brazos Valley.

WEDNESDAY - THE WEEKEND

Sweaty. Muggy air is back in place with dew point temperatures better suited for late spring / early summer standards. The added moisture, a consistent breezy wind, and increasing clouds will hold our temperatures up and back above average. Morning thermometers are closer to or at the 70° mark with afternoon highs dangling around 90°. Tag on the humidity, and heat index -- what it feels like -- values are expected in the low 90s.

Seasonable-ish start to the week turns abnormally warm again (KBTX)

YET ANOTHER WINDY WEEK

Good news: there will be plenty of wind to help stir up the thick air expected for the back half of the week.

Bad news: that same breezy wind will continue to haul in the humid air and stirs up more spring allergies. Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday are expected to bring a sustained wind of 15-20mph, with gusts 25-30mph at times. Friday huffs and puffs a bit more -- the day’s sustained wind is expected between 20-25mph.

Looking for rain? Best the forecast can do is drum up a 20%, isolated chance Wednesday.

