Hearne residents worried after man shot and killed Easter Sunday

Law enforcement officers on the scene Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne.
Law enforcement officers on the scene Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Clay Falls
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Hearne are unnerved after a man was shot and killed on Easter Sunday in the 800 block of N. Colorado Street near a housing complex.

“It happened right there on the side of the curb,” said Rhea Moten, who says she tried to help.

Moten was with family a few doors down when she heard two gunshots.

“When I seen what happened I see him laying in the street and I just thought real fast to go and help, like survival mode. When I got there he was talking to me he was like ‘please help me I’m dying,’” she said.

Moten and another woman said they tried to keep the man alive by performing CPR and rendering first aid. Police say 48-year-old Cleophus Webster suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, where he later passed.

“He was out in the street almost under his car, back, and it was horrible, it was bad,” said Moten.

“I was getting ready to come outside and then that’s when I hurried up and I went back inside because I heard them gunshots because I was like ‘I don’t want no bullets to hit my little girl,’” said Anastatia Hallford, a Hearne resident.

Hallford and others want to know why this happened and how the investigation is progressing.

“What started all this, like what happened?,” said Hallford.

Hearne Police say a man involved in the shooting came to the department and was detained for questioning.

It turned into a frightening scene on what should have been a day for residents to celebrate Easter.

“It just messed up our whole day. Like Easter Sunday’s supposed to be a happy day for everyone and it just messed this whole block up. It was just terrible. It needs to stop, like all this gun violence,” said Moten.

KBTX reached out to Hearne Police several times Monday and stopped by their Public Safety Building Monday afternoon to try to get updates. So far they’ve not had further information to share. Police did not specify if the man detained Sunday was arrested or facing charges.

