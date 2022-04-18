No one injured in rollover crash on SH 105, roadway reopening

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - No one was injured after a truck flipped over on State Highway 105 in Navasota, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway has reopened, the sheriff’s office says, but some debris is still being cleaned up.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is also on the scene, according to the sheriff.

Authorities haven’t released further information at this time.

