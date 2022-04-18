Officials stress gun safety as gun violence rises

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas leads the nation in firearm deaths, and as gun violence has been on the rise in the U.S. since early 2020 law enforcement and gun dealers stress the need for informed gun ownership.

Texans have the ability to openly carry a firearm in order to protect themselves and those around them, but that’s only if the person using the firearm is trained and aware of the responsibility of using a firearm.

Owner of Burdett and Son Outdoor Adventure Shop, Barry Burdett, takes pride that his family business has been a part of the community for over 40 years.

“It started with my father and I took it over in my later college years and after college,” Burdett said.

The 2022 surge in gun violence Burdett has noticed more people wanting to carry a firearm.

“Any time that we see uncertainty whether that be locally or abroad. That does typically spark an interest in firearms,” said Burdett.

Burdett finds it concerning to see such horrible things happen in the world and said in many crimes, the firearms used are not legally obtained.

“They are usually stolen,” said Burdett. “So it’s important that people with legal firearms to protect them and keep them out of the hands of criminals.”

Officer Jonathan Shugart, with the College Station Police Department, said in our community firearms are often taken from vehicles.

”We have seen an increase in firearms being stolen from vehicles,” said Shugart. “That’s why I would stress as part of being that responsible gun owner. Take those extra steps. Your vehicle is not a storage compartment for your gun.”

Shugart said when buying and owning a firearm, learning fire arm safety is a top priority.

”I would always encourage you to do more than just buy. Look into what your getting, learn how it functions and how to properly keep it safe,” said Shugart.

