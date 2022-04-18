Advertisement

Student stabbed by ‘trespasser’ at California high school

Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser”...
Stockton Unified School District said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (Gray News) – A student was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a California high school Monday, according to the school district.

Stockton Unified School District confirmed the stabbing at Stagg High School in Stockton, about 50 miles south of Sacramento.

District officials said the school is under lockdown after a “trespasser” approached the campus and stabbed a student.

The suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to the hospital. The student’s condition has not yet been released.

District officials said the motive for the attack is under the investigation and more information will be available soon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne. The...
Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon
"With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate,...
Former Albertson’s site on University Drive in College Station is sold
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Brazos Valley and Central Texas elected officials file Amicus Curiae against Texas Central Railroad
If you’re a frequent driver on E. Villa Maria Road or Briarcrest Drive you should be ready for...
Traffic Alert: Road work begins Monday on a busy Bryan streets
Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico
Brazos Valley medical team leaves for mission trip to Mexico

Latest News

FILE - Sherri Papini of Redding leaves the federal courthouse accompanied by her attorney,...
California woman pleads guilty to 2016 kidnapping hoax
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Stephanie Gunia was shocked to find all her belongings in the dumpster.
Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters
Medical bills can be overwhelming. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help.  ...
Diagnosed with Debt: Finding a Medical Advocate