Terrence Murphy Camp headed to Aggieland

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M football and NFL star Terrence Murphy is hosting a free, one-day football camp from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brazos Christian School in Bryan on Saturday, April 23.

Murphy says this camp is not just about football. It’s everything football, finance, and faith.

“This is a community event. It’s a free camp for people of all ages. The football portion is for kids age 5 through 18, but the finance piece and the faith piece is for everybody,” Murphy said.

This is a one-day event, so Murphy says to come ready.

“Once you get there, we’re going to feed you. We’re going to love on you. We’re going to teach you. We’re going to inspire you and encourage you.”

If you are looking for a camp to grow as a WHOLE athlete Football, Finance, & Faith look no further. Hosted by @TerrenceRealtor you won’t find a better camp. Register today. https://t.co/Qt2k0o04U3 — Coach Martin (@CoachMartinXCTF) March 22, 2022

This is the second time Murphy has hosted Terrence Murphy Camp. The first happened in Murphy’s hometown in East Texas. That camp was a huge success, so the football star said he wanted to bring it to Aggieland.

“I wanted to do something different. Anybody who played in the NFL or played at a big-time college like Texas A&M can bring in some teammates, sign some autographs, rub some kids on the head, take some photos and go home. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing. I’m saying I want to bring more. I want to bring something of substance that would not only inspire the kids, but let them leave with something.”

Murphy emphasized that this camp is not just for kids.

“This is for all ages. It’s for anybody in the family who wants to learn. It’s also about teaching people about Jesus and how it has impacted my life.”

Hundreds of people have already signed up for camp, and Murphy says with this in mind, they will most likely have to cap registration once a certain number of people sign up. He encourages anyone interested to sign up ASAP.

You can register here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.