Texas A&M to host No. 25 Dallas Baptist Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball begins a pivotal five-game homestand Tuesday when the Aggies host the No. 25 Dallas Baptist Patriots in a 6:02 pm contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

It marks the third time in the four most recent Tuesday games that the Aggies play a top 25 team. The Maroon & White beat No. 8 Texas (12-9) on March 29 and No. 15 Texas State (8-4) on April 5. Texas A&M’s next four games are against top 25 teams, including a three-game set against No. 3 Arkansas this weekend. The Aggies are 6-2 against top 25 opposition this season, including 5-2 against teams in the top 10.

ABOUT THE AGGIES

In the Aggies’ 23-9 victory over Georgia on April 16, Texas A&M became the first SEC team to reach the 2,800-win mark. Texas A&M’s all-time winning percentage of .639 also leads the SEC and ranks 15th among NCAA Division I schools. The Aggies’ are the 11th NCAA Division I program to reach the 2,800-win plateau and they enter Tuesday action with a 2,800-1,571-43 all-time mark.

The Aggies boast one of the nation’s most experienced hitters in Dylan Rock. The UTSA transfer ranks 18th among active NCAA Division I players with 782 at-bats. He ranks fourth among active players in runs (184), seventh in doubles (53), ninth in total bases (399), 10th in hits (253), 22nd in RBI (147) and 23rd in games played (209). This season, Rock leads Texas A&M in runs (37), home runs (10), RBI (34), stolen bases (10), slugging percentage (.677) and on-base percentage (.461). Rock also has nine doubles and one triple on the year. He ranks in the top 10 in the SEC in on-base percentage (5th), slugging percentage (7th) and runs (7th).

In his five April outings, BRAD RUDIS has worked 8.0 scoreless innings, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out 11. During the stretch he earned a win at No. 10 Georgia, a save against Alabama and a hold at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. On the season, Rudis is 2-0 with two saves, a 2.08 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21.2 innings.

The Aggies have made the most hay in the sixth inning when the Maroon & White are outscoring opponents, 43-7. Texas A&M is hitting .313 in the sixth inning with a .420 on-base percentage and .493 slugging percentage. Jack Moss is hitting .625 (10-for-16) with two doubles, one home run and eight RBI in the sixth and Brett Minnich is batting .500 (7-for-14) with five walks, one HBP, a .650 on-base percentage, one double, two home runs and seven RBI. The pitching staff owns a 1.54 ERA in the sixth, holding opponents to a .164 batting average (20-for-122), including just five doubles as the lone extra-base hits in 35.0 innings of work.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

Dallas Baptist enters the fray with a 23-12 overall mark, including a 4-2 record in Missouri Valley Conference action. The Patriots are slashing .279/.375/.488 at the plate with 53 home runs and 55 stolen bases in 35 games. A balanced power lineup, DBU has seven players with at least five home runs including the foursome of Jace Grady, Blayne Jones, Nate Rombach and George Specht who share the team lead with seven apiece. Grady also leads the team in batting average (.314), runs (39), RBI (28) and stolen bases (14). Dallas Baptist pitchers own a 4.50 ERA with a .251 opponent batting average and 331 strikeouts in 309.2 innings. Tuesday’s starter Zach Heaton is 3-1 with one save, a 4.94 ERA, .253 opponent batting average and 26 strikeouts in 23.2 innings. Closer Chandler Arnold is 0-1 with eight saves, a 3.75 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24.0 innings.

SERIES NOTES

The Aggies own a 28-9 edge in the all-time series with the first 36 games of the series played in the Brazos Valley. The programs first met in 1985 with the Aggies sweeping the two-game series, 11-1 and 5-0. The teams met for weekend three-game series from 2007 to 2011 with the Maroon & White claiming all five series at Olsen Field. The last time the teams met was 2019 with the Patriots winning a March meeting, 5-4. It marked A&M’s first-ever visit to Horner Ballpark. Aggie pitchers fanned 15 batters that day, but were doomed by three DBU home runs.

PROMOTIONSTuesday Teacher Appreciation Night – Teachers and school administrators showing a valid school I.D. may purchase discounted general admission tickets at the group rate ($5) on game day. No advance purchases.

Junior Aggie Club (JAC) – Members may receive free admission to all regular-season Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday baseball games. The JAC member must show a valid 2021-22 JAC Credential at the Ticket Office upon entry to receive a free ticket for admission. Additional tickets for family members are available for purchase. Admission is subject to availability.

Sausage Vouchers – FREE Sausage vouchers for the first 200 fans at the marketing table on the concourse (section 104).

Tiff’s Treats Tuesdays – FREE Tiff’s Treats chocolate chip cookies for the first 250 students in Section 12.

