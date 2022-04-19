Aggies honor those who passed this year with reflection displays

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Driven, adventurous and loving. That’s how DeAnn Mitchell would describe her 26-year-old daughter. Miranda Meckel, a nurse at St. Joseph Health, was killed in a car crash in December. Her family is honoring her legacy with a reflection display at the Memorial Student Center for Aggie Muster.

Aggies around the world will come together Thursday to celebrate Muster, an event that embodies the Aggie spirit by honoring the lives of Texas A&M University students.

Miranda was a wife, daughter, sister and friend to many in her community.

“Her heart may have been too big for this world,” said Mitchell.

One of Miranda’s main passions was her love of horses, being drawn to them from a young age.

“Miranda was definitely a horse person,” Mitchell said. “A lot of us called her the horse whisperer.”

Along with her love of horses, Miranda made it her goal every day to help those in need as a nurse. Her mom said while putting together Miranda’s display, she thought it would be great to showcase parts of Miranda many people hadn’t seen before.

“I just feel like it’s important to know the whole Miranda. We wanted to put some of the baby pictures out there and our photo books that we’ve had since she was very little,” Mitchell said.

The grieving mother said her journey has been hard without her daughter. But some closure comes through creating the display, which she says was a healing process.

The displays, physical manifestations of love, wrap around you like a warm hug when you walk into the flag room.

“The display to me is really a physical representation of a family member, friend or co-worker,” said Abby Kite, coordinator for the reflection displays. “You can’t help but feel love and pride for the Aggie community.”

Comfort is the word Kite says comes to mind when she thinks of Aggie Muster. No matter who you are, someone will say ‘here’ for you, she says.

“My friends will not be forgotten. This community holds strong no matter where you are in life,” said Kite.

Aggie Muster is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Reed Arena. Gen. Mark A. Welsh III will be the key notes speaker for the event.

Brazos County A&M Club is hosting Muster at the Brazos County Expo on Thursday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m and the dinner starts at 6 p.m.

If you would like to be apart of remembering Miranda, click here.

