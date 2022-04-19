Brazos Transit District no longer enforcing federal mask mandate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following the court ruling by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate for public transportation, the Brazos Transit District will no longer enforce the federal mask mandate.

Passengers with BTD can choose to continue to wear face masks, according to the transportation district, but it is now not required on a BTD bus or while in BTD facilities.

