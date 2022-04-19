Bryan nonprofit raising money to help with Ukraine relief efforts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since its inception in 2010, the Bridge Ministries’ main mission in Bryan has been to build relationships within the community by providing food, sharing the hope in Christ, and recognizing the inherent value of every person.

The ministry is now winding its reach to help provide humanitarian aid for the people of Ukraine. The nonprofit has set a goal of raising $10,000. In addition, The Bridge Ministries will match funds up to $5,000

To make this effort possible Bridge Ministries will divide the money collected between two other nonprofits, Hope Worldwide and Program for Humanitarian Aid (PHA) that are serving Ukraine.

Hope Worldwide is an international disaster relief organization that is currently serving all refugees in Ukraine and surrounding countries by providing food, aid, clothes, and shelter. Program for Humanitarian Aid (PHA) is a nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid to orphans and refugees in Ukraine and guidance towards healthy lives in Christ.

This goes along with what we’re doing right now because it is helping people. The organizations we have chosen are very reputable organizations. They are very trustworthy. We can count on the money going to that organization for that specific need, Said executive director Monty Hunt. “So that is why we are looking at this. We’re always looking for things that we can help people that are not only in our community but also worldwide.”

“We as the Bridge Ministries, wanted to find a way to give back to others who are in need whether it’s internationally or locally,” said Tatiana Rivera, the Bridge Ministries Operations Manager. “We had found these two great nonprofits that needed our assistance and so it was placed on our hearts to see what we could do to give back.”

We have continued in our prayers for Ukraine and all the people affected in this ongoing war. Please help us raise... Posted by The Bridge Ministries - Food Pantry - Bryan, Texas on Monday, April 11, 2022

