County commissioners restrict where sexually-oriented businesses can locate outside of city limits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Before Tuesday, a sexually-oriented business could’ve been located anywhere outside of city limits including near a school, daycare or church. Brazos County commissioners approved an order Tuesday that puts regulations on where sexually-oriented businesses can be located in unincorporated areas.

“There’s just a lot of things that it could bring with it that most citizens in Brazos County would not like,” Brazos County judge Duane Peters said.

This order had been in the works for about three months, according to Peters, and involved the county’s legal staff and law enforcement. Peters said they also sought input from other counties that adopted a similar order.

“As you grow, there’s more opportunities for those sorts of businesses to try to open up, and there’s nothing the commissioners court can do to stop that but certainly we can put some controls in place,” Peters said.

The regulation states that places like a sexually-oriented media store would have to be located at least 1,500 feet away from places like schools and other public facilities. It also states that a sexually-oriented theater or cabaret would have to be at least 2,000 feet away. Peters said this regulation isn’t intended to invite those businesses into the county but to set regulations as the city grows, especially with the Interstate 14 project.

“There’s documented evidence that sort of business, if it gets out of control, can bring in illegal activity,” Peters said.

According to Brazos County sheriff Wayne Dicky those illegal activities include human trafficking, prostitution and drug use.

“I think that as our community continues to grow that it’s good for us to look to the future and try to take whatever steps we can to reduce crime and protect our quality of life,” Dicky said.

To read the order in its entirety, click below.

