Davidson Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honor

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M standout Lianna Davidson has been named the Southeastern Conference women’s freshman of the week, the league announced Tuesday.

Davidson placed third in javelin with a mark of 182-7/55.66m at the Tom Jones Memorial. The throw marked a personal best and moved Davidson to the top ranked thrower in the NCAA West Region and fourth best nationally. The Sydney, Australia, product moved to No. 5 on the Texas A&M all-time performer list.

The accolade marks the second of her career after winning the SEC women’s field athlete of the week on March 22.

Texas A&M returns to action at the Michael Johnson Invitational on April 22-23 in Waco, Texas.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

