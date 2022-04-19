DirecTV customers experiencing signal problems

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DirecTV customers noticed the signal going out when trying to watch their daily shows, Tuesday.

Engineers at KBTX reported the issue to our signal delivery partners to resolve the problem. KBTX is aware that viewers are experiencing signal drops right now and is actively working towards a solution.

Newscasts can always be streamed free online and on Amazon, Roku, and AppleTV devices.

