Advertisement

DirecTV customers experiencing signal problems

DirecTV
DirecTV(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DirecTV customers noticed the signal going out when trying to watch their daily shows, Tuesday.

Engineers at KBTX reported the issue to our signal delivery partners to resolve the problem. KBTX is aware that viewers are experiencing signal drops right now and is actively working towards a solution.

Newscasts can always be streamed free online and on Amazon, Roku, and AppleTV devices.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate,...
Former Albertson’s site on University Drive in College Station is sold
Terry Ratliff has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Theia...
Midland man receives 50 years in prison for domestic violence homicide in College Station
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne. The...
Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The roadway has reopened, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office says, but some debris is still...
No one injured in rollover crash on SH 105, roadway reopening

Latest News

Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/19
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 4/19
Billboard along I-35 announcing Trump's scheduled tour stop in Austin, Texas.
Trump bringing ‘American Freedom Tour’ to Central Texas
4/19
Tuesday PinPoint Forecast 4/19
Staci Crosswell, a second grade teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has been teaching...
Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year