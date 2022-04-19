Draggieland returns with sold out crowd on A&M’s campus despite set backs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Draggieland returned for the third year in a row to a sold-out crowd.

In previous years, Draggieland was put on by MSC Townhall but organizers were told this wouldn’t be the case this year with little explanation from the university.

This led student organizations to step up.

“There’s a ton of energy, all 750 seats are sold out. It’s amazing,” Draggieland Executive Showrunner, Daniel Hou, said. “I think the local community has seen the message that we bring, which is just to shine through adversity, bigotry, and ignorance in all forms and I think they’re out here just to support us, and support drag in the local scene and at A&M.”

Frey Miller, the President of Transcend and Advocacy Chair for Draggieland, said people are not only at the event having a blast, but they’re supporting the local LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s so important to the positive representation of the LGBTQ community at Texas A&M and in the Bryan College Station area as well because there’s a lot of people from the community showing up here as well,” Miller said.

The event was hosted by Petty and Nirvana Piranha. At the end of the event, judges crown one of the performers the “Queen of Draggieland.” There were six drag queen performers at the event.

Miller said taking on the event late in the year was not an easy feat, but seeing it come together was worth it.

“Just seeing everyone congregate together and come together for this event and everybody gets dressed up, it’s a really warm fuzzy feeling to see the work pay off and see people really care about this issue,” Miller said.

Katrina Stewart, the executive director at the Pride Community Center, said watching the students take charge was empowering and gives hope to the future of the LGBTQ+ community here.

“I cannot congratulate both the resilience of the students at Texas A&M and the leadership that put this together enough. It has been quite a feat. I have been here since 1990 and have worked in LGBT activism since at least 2004 and it did my heart good to see these students stand up and take the stand they did,” Stewart said.

Miller said this is just the beginning for their voices. They hope to create an Empowerment Council to further the conversation of LGBTQ+ activities and events on campus.

