No. 14 Tennessee sweeps Aggies following 5-1 win

(KBTX)
By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Texas A&M softball team (24-17, 3-12 SEC) was unable to overcome No. 14 Tennessee (30-12, 11-6 SEC) on Monday night, falling 5-1 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Senior All-American Haley Lee continued to produce at the plate, leaving the yard for the second-straight game.

TOP OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

  • Haley Lee: 1-for-1, RBI, HR, 2 BB
  • Koko Wooley: 1-for-2, 2B

PITCHING BREAKDOWN

  • Makinzy Herzog: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K
  • Emiley Kennedy: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

KEY INNINGS / NOTABLES

  • A two-out, two-run bomb in the opening frame helped Tennessee hold an early lead over the Aggies.
  • Lee hit her second long ball of the series in the top of the third to help A&M jump on the board, cutting into its deficit.
  • The Lady Vols took advantage of a pair of fielding errors by the Aggies to sit at a 5-1 advantage going into the sixth.
  • Tennessee’s starting hurler Erin Edmoundson sat A&M down in order in the sixth and seventh to help the Lady Vols secure the win and sweep the series.

QUOTING COACH EVANS

On tonight’s performance in the circle…

“I thought our pitcher’s threw really well tonight. Makinzy (Herzog) went out there and attacked the zone, and she was throwing hard all night and looked sharped. I thought Emiley (Kennedy) looked sharp as well and she went out there and gave us what we’ve been asking for.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns to Aggieland to host Alabama for a three-game series this weekend.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

