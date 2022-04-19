Advertisement

No. 19 Aggies Begin Play at SEC Championship Wednesday

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. SIMONS ISLAND Ga. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s golf team begins play at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday at the par-70, 7,005-yard Sea Island Golf Club.

The championship features three rounds of stroke play Wednesday-Friday with the top eight teams advancing to match play with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday and Sunday’s championship match on Sunday at 7 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

The Maroon & White tee off at 7:50 a.m. CT and is paired with Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Aggie Lineup

Texas A&M’s lineup features Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon.

Last Time Out

The Aggies are coming off their third team-tournament victory after winning the Aggie Invitational by eight strokes over Arkansas. Lee won the individual title by three strokes, shooting an even-par 216. Bennett finished third, Rodrigues tied for 13th and Paysse tied for 22nd.

2021 SEC Championship

Last season, the Aggies finished stroke play in eighth place to advance to match play where they defeated Georgia, 3-2, in the quarterfinals before falling to Arkansas, 3-1-1, in the semis. Dan Erickson led the way in stroke play, tying for seventh at 1-over. Bennett tied for 20th at 4-over.

The Field

All 14 SEC teams are in the field and include nine other teams in the Golfstat Top 25 in No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Georgia, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Florida, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 22 South Carolina and No. 25 LSU.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Most Read

"With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate,...
Former Albertson’s site on University Drive in College Station is sold
Terry Ratliff has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Theia...
Midland man receives 50 years in prison for domestic violence homicide in College Station
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne. The...
Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The roadway has reopened, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office says, but some debris is still...
No one injured in rollover crash on SH 105, roadway reopening

Latest News

Davidson Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honor
Texas A&M Golf
Bennett, Lee to Represent Team USA at Arnold Palmer Cup
Texas A&M
Texas A&M Honors Student-Athletes at Annual Building Champions Awards
No. 14 Tennessee sweeps Aggies following 5-1 win