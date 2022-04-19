No. 19 Aggies Begin Play at SEC Championship Wednesday

ST. SIMONS ISLAND Ga. – The No. 19 Texas A&M men’s golf team begins play at the Southeastern Conference Championship on Wednesday at the par-70, 7,005-yard Sea Island Golf Club.

The championship features three rounds of stroke play Wednesday-Friday with the top eight teams advancing to match play with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday and Sunday’s championship match on Sunday at 7 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

The Maroon & White tee off at 7:50 a.m. CT and is paired with Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Aggie Lineup

Texas A&M’s lineup features Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon.

Last Time Out

The Aggies are coming off their third team-tournament victory after winning the Aggie Invitational by eight strokes over Arkansas. Lee won the individual title by three strokes, shooting an even-par 216. Bennett finished third, Rodrigues tied for 13th and Paysse tied for 22nd.

2021 SEC Championship

Last season, the Aggies finished stroke play in eighth place to advance to match play where they defeated Georgia, 3-2, in the quarterfinals before falling to Arkansas, 3-1-1, in the semis. Dan Erickson led the way in stroke play, tying for seventh at 1-over. Bennett tied for 20th at 4-over.

The Field

All 14 SEC teams are in the field and include nine other teams in the Golfstat Top 25 in No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Georgia, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Florida, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 22 South Carolina and No. 25 LSU.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring is available through Golfstat and can be found here.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).