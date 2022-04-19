Advertisement

Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas(Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for Texas Tribune)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - More than 200 Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers will need to slim down by the end of the year or face disciplinary actions by the state agency, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

Documents obtained by the newspaper reveal men with a waist size over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will have to track and share weight loss efforts.

Officers who fail to trim down by December can be denied promotions, overtime, or even be removed from enforcement duties completely.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate,...
Former Albertson’s site on University Drive in College Station is sold
Terry Ratliff has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Theia...
Midland man receives 50 years in prison for domestic violence homicide in College Station
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne. The...
Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The roadway has reopened, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office says, but some debris is still...
No one injured in rollover crash on SH 105, roadway reopening

Latest News

border checks
Gov. Abbott’s inspections could bring more federal attention to border concerns
The order gives distance requirements on where sexually-oriented businesses can be from schools...
County commissioners restrict where sexually-oriented businesses can locate outside of city limits
Caldwell FFA fundraiser
Win a designer purse at a fundraiser bingo game this Thursday in Caldwell
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 4/19
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 4/19
Washington County's EMS operations are changing for their helicopter.
Washington County changing operations for air ambulance service