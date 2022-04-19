Advertisement

TikTok challenge of kicking doors could take a dangerous turn, police warn

CSPD
CSPD(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new TikTok challenge swirling around social media might be harmless now but has the potential to turn into trouble.

A prank that could otherwise be known as ding dong ditch has taken a troublesome turn. A challenge is known as the “kick door challenge” entices teens to bang on doors to the beat of Ke$ha’s song “Die Young” and then run away.

“If a kid can knock on people’s doors and then take off running you don’t know what could be behind the door. Somebody could open the door and shoot you right there,” said 19-year-old College Station resident, Talyiah Hayes.

What started in college dorms has now been seen in neighborhoods. Whether it is this challenge or the next one, inevitably on its way, local police urge parents to be proactive.

“I would just stress that if you are a parent, kind of know what your kids are watching, what kind of sites they are on,” said Jonathan Shugart of the College Station Police Department. “You have no idea what’s on the other side of that door, who’s on the other side of that door, and how they are going to respond.”

Even at a young age, 10-year-old Amari Washington believed TikTok should have age limitations.

“Their parents should go look at their TikTok and be like you shouldn’t do this and you shouldn’t do that,” exclaimed Washington. “Sometimes TikTok can be really bad for kids. If you are a kid right now make sure if you see anything bad on TikTok, hurry up and scroll up, delete it and block them.”

Hayes added, “and then show your mom afterward so she will have an understanding of what you are looking at on TikTok.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne. The...
Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon
"With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate,...
Former Albertson’s site on University Drive in College Station is sold
A rendering of the high-speed train. (Texas Central Partners)
Brazos Valley and Central Texas elected officials file Amicus Curiae against Texas Central Railroad
If you’re a frequent driver on E. Villa Maria Road or Briarcrest Drive you should be ready for...
Traffic Alert: Road work begins Monday on a busy Bryan streets
Terry Ratliff has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Theia...
Midland man receives 50 years in prison for domestic violence homicide in College Station

Latest News

A&M economics expert: Don’t expect inflation rates to go down soon
The event was hosted by "Petty" and "Nirvana Piranha". At the end of the event, judges crown...
Draggieland returns with sold out crowd on A&M’s campus despite set backs
Monday Night Weather Update 4/18
Monday Night Weather Update 4/18
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard