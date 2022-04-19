Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Caldwell students hunt for math answers

The educational Easter egg hunt was the perfect way to bring in the Easter weekend
By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell Intermediate school managed to put an educational spin on an Easter favorite.

As a part of the their 6th grade Math Olympics, students competed in an egg hunt with a twist. There were 300 eggs with positive and negative numbers hidden. Everyone collected as many eggs as possible then met back with teams to work out the math combining all the numbers. The team with the highest score won. Nine candy eggs were hidden as a treat for the students.

