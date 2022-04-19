Advertisement

Von’s Vision helping students in need of eye wear

Von's Vision event at Texas A&M
Von's Vision event at Texas A&M(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Student Health Services hosted a Von’s Vision event for Texas A&M University students. Von’s Vision consists of the Von’s Vision Center, as well as Von’s Locker program.

Former Texas A&M football player, Von Miller, continually makes it his mission to help students in need without any hesitation. Von’s Vision gave students the access to free eye exams and prescription glasses.

The Director for Student Health Services, Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, said she loves seeing how Von’s Vision changes lives with every event they host at the Health Center.

“Many of the students are coming in with these taped up glasses,” said Dannenbaum. “The look on their face... When they can see better. They get really proud of those fashionable glasses that they got. We feel good for what we’ve done for our students. This is our mission at student health.”

For more information on Von’s Vision, click here.

