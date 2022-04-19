Win a designer purse at a fundraiser bingo game this Thursday in Caldwell

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell High School FFA’s Booster Club is holding its 3rd annual Purse Bingo Game on Thursday, April 21. The event will be at 6:00 pm at the Burleson County Expo Center. FFA Booster Club Treasurer Monica Odenbach and Caldwell High School senior Grace Fritcher joined First News at Four to share more about the event.

The event will consist of 10 games of bingo, with the winners earning a designer bag. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. The last two games will be a blackout and the winners of these final rounds will win the coveted prizes of a Louis Vuitton bag and a Gucci bag.

Anyone 18 and older can play.

Tickets are $50 and additional bingo cards and beverage tickets can be purchased as well. Email the Booster Club at caldwellffaboosterclub@gmail.com to get tickets. If there are any available tickets Thursday they will be sold at the door.

According to Odenback, the Booster Club uses the funds that are raised to give FFA seniors scholarships, as well as to help FFA teachers and the organization with any expenses they may have.

“With the help of our Booster Club we’re able to compete in Invitational contests that our school might not necessarily be able to afford,” explained Fritcher.

