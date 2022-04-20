Aggies hit five home runs in win over No. 25 Dallas Baptist

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team picked up their seventh win in the last nine games on Tuesday night beating No. 25 Dallas Baptist 14-1 in seven innings at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. It was the Aggies seventh win over a ranked team this season.

Texas A&M designated hitter Logan Britt went 3-4 in the game with two home runs and drove in four runs. Troy Claunch and Brett Minnich each hit home runs and drove in three runs each. Austin Bost hit a solo home run in the game.

As a team Texas A&M had six two-out RBIs and went 4-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Aggies will return to action Friday night to open a three game weekend series against No. 3 Arkansas at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

