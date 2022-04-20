Bond and Letendre power A&M Consolidated past Jordan 9-4

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hunter Bond struck out 10 and Christian Letendre drove in 4 RBIs as the A&M Consolidated Tigers beat Jordan 9-4 Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

Letendre started off the scoring in the first with a double that drove in Nathan Hodge. He would triple in the 3rd scoring one of his four runs in the game.

Bond struckout out 10 in four innings of no hit baseball.

The series switches to Katy on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.