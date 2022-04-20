Bradshaw signs scholarship offer with MCC

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Calvert senior Appleonian Bradshaw has received a scholarship to be a student assistant at McLennan Junior College.

It was a position she has held with the Calvert Trojan basketball program as they advanced to the Class A State Tournament this year.

Bradshaw has recently been recognized by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches as its Student Assistant of the year.

Appleonian will graduate as Calvert’s senior class validictorian and will pursue a degree in Kinesiology.

