Brazos Valley TROUPE presents “Finding” a Christian musical

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Finding, a Christian musical written and directed by aggies, is coming to the Bryan-College Station area. This teen-centered production is put on by the Brazos Valley TROUPE (BVT), Aggieland’s ‘Ambassadors of the Arts.’ The playwright, Chip Hill (Aggie Class of ‘70), and director, M.A. Sterling (Aggie Class of ‘87), joined First News at Four to discuss Finding.

This new musical is not a Bible retelling like Godspell or Jesus Christ Superstar, but a contemporary musical with a variety of music styles and a storyline that everyone can relate to. It centers around a teenage girl searching for answers about her Christian faith while navigating life’s challenges with her peer group.

There will be three performances of Finding on Friday, April 22 at 7pm and on Saturday, April 23 at 2pm & 7pm. Box office & house doors open each 30 minutes prior to showtime. Discounted advance-sale tickets are available through BVT’s NEW website (www.bvtroupe.org).

All performances will be presented in the great hall of A&M United Methodist Church (417 University Drive in College Station’s Northgate area). Parking is available in the parking lot adjacent to the church and in the Northgate Parking Garage.

