Bryan police recover two stolen trailers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two missing trailers were recovered Wednesday by Bryan Police, and a College Station man is now behind bars.

KBTX first reported a missing custom camper from College Station on April 14. Magaly Martel of College Station took to the Next Door app Monday after she discover her camper was stolen from her apartment complex in the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street.

In regard to the missing utility trailer, the victim told officers the trailer was stolen between 5 p.m. on April 18 and 8 a.m. on April 19th from the 900 block of East 27th Street.

Inside the trailer were numerous construction tools totaling $15,000.

Authorities arrested Joshua Baker, 31, of College Station after finding both of the trailers on his family’s land at the 6600 block of Dick Elliot Road in northeastern Brazos County.

Officials say Baker admitted to taking the custom travel trailer but said the utility trailer just showed up overnight.

When the owner of the utility trailer came to pick up it up from Baker’s property, the victim was able to identify tools, from inside the trailer, which were spread about the property, according to court documents.

Police say the owner of the custom travel trailer also came to Baker’s property to pick up their trailer, and inside they found used and loaded syringes. and a small plastic bag of meth.

Baker is charged with two counts of theft of $2,500 to $30,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

