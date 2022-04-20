Consol softball rolls past Magnolia West 14-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated softball team beat Magnolia West 14-5 at Tiger Field Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers came into the game in a three-way tie for first place in the District 19-5A standings. After the win, Consol moves to 11-4 in district play and is tied with Waller for first place.

Savannah Coleman led the Lady Tigers with 4 RBI, including a 3-run homer in the 4th inning to take a 6-3 lead. Consol finished with 15 hits and their biggest inning came in the 5th with 6 runs.

Consol will travel to Waller on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. for the final game of the regular season. The winner will claim the District 19-5A championship.

