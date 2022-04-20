CS Citizens Fire Academy wrapping up with real world experience

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Citizens Fire Academy is approaching the end of its session, which means participants will try their hand at fighting a real fire.

On Tuesday, the group practiced what it was like to find their way through an unknown area with no lights and full firefighting gear. Next, they had to search for a decoy person inside a building filled with smoke.

This is a group of 15 average citizens, who wanted to learn what it took to do the job. William Wright said he is grateful for the people that dedicate their lives to the job and has a new appreciation for them.

“I’m very excited about the maze tonight and then the live burn on Saturday just kind of the culmination of all of our knowledge to see what we learned and how we can put it to use and it also just gets us one step closer to what the firefighters deal with every day so it’ll just be nice to really feel like we’re in their shoes,” Wright said.

This class is held every spring. Applications open during the winter for the first 20 people to sign up. The class runs from eight to 12 weeks depending on the session.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.