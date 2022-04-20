Advertisement

CS Citizens Fire Academy wrapping up with real world experience

This is a group of 15 average citizens, who wanted to learn what it took to do the job.
This is a group of 15 average citizens, who wanted to learn what it took to do the job.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Citizens Fire Academy is approaching the end of its session, which means participants will try their hand at fighting a real fire.

On Tuesday, the group practiced what it was like to find their way through an unknown area with no lights and full firefighting gear. Next, they had to search for a decoy person inside a building filled with smoke.

This is a group of 15 average citizens, who wanted to learn what it took to do the job. William Wright said he is grateful for the people that dedicate their lives to the job and has a new appreciation for them.

“I’m very excited about the maze tonight and then the live burn on Saturday just kind of the culmination of all of our knowledge to see what we learned and how we can put it to use and it also just gets us one step closer to what the firefighters deal with every day so it’ll just be nice to really feel like we’re in their shoes,” Wright said.

This class is held every spring. Applications open during the winter for the first 20 people to sign up. The class runs from eight to 12 weeks depending on the session.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"With over 92,000 square feet of existing retail space on over 9 acres of prime real estate,...
Former Albertson’s site on University Drive in College Station is sold
Terry Ratliff has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to murdering Theia...
Midland man receives 50 years in prison for domestic violence homicide in College Station
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon on N Colorado Street in Hearne. The...
Hearne police identify man shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The roadway has reopened, the Grimes County Sheriff's Office says, but some debris is still...
No one injured in rollover crash on SH 105, roadway reopening

Latest News

This includes transportation to fix local roadways, defense funding for Texas A&M and the...
Return of earmark funds will bring millions to Brazos Valley
Russia launches offensive into eastern Ukraine
Russia launches offensive in eastern Ukraine
Aggies honor those who passed this year with reflection displays
Aggies honor those who passed this year with reflection displays
Bryan home hit with bullet
Multiple Bryan homes hit by bullets over Easter weekend