Advertisement

FDA recalls zucchini from Walmart over salmonella concerns

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC...
The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that World Variety Produce is recalling organic zucchini sold at Walmart stores in 18 states.

The two-count pack of zucchini was sold under the brand Organic Marketside.

The vegetables have potentially been contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infection.

Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin received shipments of the potentially contaminated vegetable.

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported and that customers should throw it away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staci Crosswell, a second grade teacher at Lakeshore Elementary School, has been teaching...
Amid a teacher shortage, some Texas educators are losing their licenses for quitting during the school year
KWTX obtained this image of one of the two women accused of stealing meat from a Temple, Texas...
Women accused of stealing more than $2K in meat from Temple H-E-B
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report
Bryan home hit with bullet
Multiple Bryan homes hit by bullets over Easter weekend
Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
The county will have a new place to take care of stray dogs and cats.
Grimes County breaks ground on new animal rescue shelter
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
DOJ: 21 people charged nationwide with $150M in COVID fraud
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit